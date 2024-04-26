Price of Gas Per KG in Nigeria Today, April 27th, 2024

The cost of gas is a significant factor in the daily lives of Nigerians, affecting everything from household budgets to the broader economy.

In this article, we will explore the current prices of gas per kilogram in Nigeria as of April 26th, 2024, and answer some of the most frequently asked questions regarding gas prices.

Current Prices of Gas

As of today, the average price of cooking gas per kilogram in Nigeria is ₦1,100. This price reflects the market rates, which are subject to fluctuations based on a variety of factors.

Below is a table that outlines the current prices for different cylinder sizes:

Cylinder (kg) Current Price (₦) 1kg 1,100 2kg 2,200 3kg 3,300 5kg 5,500 6kg 6,600 10kg 11,000 12kg 13,200 12.5kg 13,750 50kg 55,000

Please note that these prices may vary across different states and filling stations.

Factors Affecting Gas Prices

Several factors contribute to the pricing of gas in Nigeria:

Global Oil Prices : The price of cooking gas is tied to the global oil market, as it is a byproduct of crude oil.

: The price of cooking gas is tied to the global oil market, as it is a byproduct of crude oil. Exchange Rates : Fluctuations in the exchange rate can affect import costs, thereby influencing gas prices.

: Fluctuations in the exchange rate can affect import costs, thereby influencing gas prices. Supply and Demand : The balance between supply and demand can cause price variations.

: The balance between supply and demand can cause price variations. Logistics: Transportation and distribution costs can impact the final retail price.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do gas prices vary across different states?

Gas prices differ due to variations in transportation costs, local taxes, and the operational costs of gas stations.

How often do gas prices change?

Gas prices can change frequently, influenced by global market trends and local factors.

Can I get a discount for bulk purchases?

Some retailers may offer discounts for bulk purchases, but this is not a standard practice and varies by seller.

What is the most economical cylinder size to purchase?

The 12.5kg cylinder is popular for its balance between cost and longevity, making it a preferred choice for many households.

How can I ensure I’m getting a fair price?

To ensure you’re getting a fair price, compare prices at different retailers and stay informed about the average market rates.

This article provides a snapshot of the gas prices in Nigeria as of April 26th, 2024, and addresses common queries related to the topic. For the most accurate and up-to-date information stay tuned to Okay.ng.