Price of Gas Per KG in Nigeria Today, April 23rd, 2024

The price of gas significantly influences the cost of living in Nigeria, as it affects the household budget and the broader economy.

In this article, we will explore the current prices of gas per kilogram in Nigeria, delve into the factors that influence these prices, and answer some frequently asked questions.

Current Prices of Gas

As of April 23rd, 2024, the average price of cooking gas per kilogram in Nigeria is ₦1,100. This price is a reflection of the market rates, which can fluctuate based on various factors.

Below is a table that outlines the current prices for different cylinder sizes:

Cylinder (kg) Current Price 1kg ₦1,100 2kg ₦2,200 3kg ₦3,300 5kg ₦5,500 6kg ₦6,600 10kg ₦11,000 12kg ₦13,200 12.5kg ₦13,750 50kg ₦55,000

Please note that these prices are subject to change and may vary across different states and filling stations.

Factors Affecting Gas Prices

Several factors contribute to the pricing of gas in Nigeria:

Global Oil Prices : As a byproduct of crude oil, the price of cooking gas is tied to the global oil market.

: As a byproduct of crude oil, the price of cooking gas is tied to the global oil market. Exchange Rates : Fluctuations in the exchange rate can affect import costs, thereby influencing gas prices.

: Fluctuations in the exchange rate can affect import costs, thereby influencing gas prices. Supply and Demand : The balance between supply and demand can cause price variations.

: The balance between supply and demand can cause price variations. Logistics: Transportation and distribution costs can impact the final retail price.

What You Should Know About Prices of Gas

Why do gas prices vary across different states?

Prices differ due to variations in transportation costs, local taxes, and the operational costs of gas stations.

How often do gas prices change?

Gas prices can change frequently, influenced by global market trends and local factors.

Can I get a discount for bulk purchases?

Some retailers may offer discounts for bulk purchases, but this is not a standard practice and varies by seller.

What is the most economical cylinder size to purchase?

The 12.5kg cylinder is popular for its balance between cost and longevity, making it a preferred choice for many households.

How can I ensure I’m getting a fair price?

Compare prices at different retailers and stay informed about the average market rates.

This article provides a snapshot of the gas prices in Nigeria as of April 23rd, 2024, and addresses common queries related to the topic. For the most accurate and up-to-date information stay tuned to Okay.ng.