NewsTop stories

Presidential Farewell: Tinubu to Receive Buhari’s Remains in Katsina on Tuesday

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
3 Min Read

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to personally receive the remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina on Tuesday, ahead of the late leader’s final burial in Daura, Katsina State. This was confirmed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday.

According to Idris, Buhari’s body, following his death on Sunday in a London hospital, is expected to arrive in Nigeria by noon on Tuesday. “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, will personally receive the remains of the former President in Katsina,” Idris stated.

Upon arrival, a brief military ceremony will be conducted at the Katsina airport before the remains are transported to Daura. The funeral prayer (Jana’iza) will be held thereafter, followed by the interment at Buhari’s residence.

Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently in London, leading a high-level Federal Government delegation to finalize the necessary documentation and logistical arrangements for the repatriation of Buhari’s remains.

- Advertisement -

As part of the national mourning process, President Tinubu has directed that condolence registers be opened at all Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, as well as Nigerian embassies and missions abroad. Additionally, a condolence register will be available at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja.

Idris highlighted the global respect Buhari commanded, noting that “The condolences coming in from Heads of State and Governments across the globe are a testament to the global stature and legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

To ensure a dignified and well-coordinated funeral program, President Tinubu has established an Inter-Ministerial Committee chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume. This committee will collaborate closely with the Katsina State Government and the Buhari family.

Furthermore, 25 members of the Federal Executive Council have been directed to travel to Katsina to participate in the burial rites and remain in Daura for the Third-Day prayers scheduled for Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Okay.ng reports that this solemn event marks a significant moment in Nigeria’s history as the nation bids farewell to one of its prominent leaders.

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Oba Sikiru Adetona, Awujale of Ijebuland, Buried in Ijebu Ode
Next Article Aliko Dangote Dangote Plans Nigeria’s Biggest and Deepest Seaport at Olokola, Ogun State

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,535.00
Sell₦1,550.00
GBP
Buy₦2,123.00
Sell₦2,160.00
EUR
Buy₦1,755.01
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 1 day ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Buhari’s Daughter Noor Pens Emotional Farewell to Late Father
News
Buhari Buried in Beloved Garden Spot at Daura Residence
News
Lucky Aiyedatiwa
Ondo State Governor Distributes Key Ministries to New Commissioners, Urges Immediate Action
News
BREAKING: Buhari’s Corpse Received at Katsina Airport Amid High-Level Delegation
News Top stories
Nasarawa State Permanent Secretary Kidnapped in Lafia, Police Launch Extensive Manhunt
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like