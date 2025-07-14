Presidential Farewell: Tinubu to Receive Buhari’s Remains in Katsina on Tuesday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is scheduled to personally receive the remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina on Tuesday, ahead of the late leader’s final burial in Daura, Katsina State. This was confirmed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, during a press briefing in Abuja on Monday.

According to Idris, Buhari’s body, following his death on Sunday in a London hospital, is expected to arrive in Nigeria by noon on Tuesday. “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, will personally receive the remains of the former President in Katsina,” Idris stated.

Upon arrival, a brief military ceremony will be conducted at the Katsina airport before the remains are transported to Daura. The funeral prayer (Jana’iza) will be held thereafter, followed by the interment at Buhari’s residence.

Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently in London, leading a high-level Federal Government delegation to finalize the necessary documentation and logistical arrangements for the repatriation of Buhari’s remains.





As part of the national mourning process, President Tinubu has directed that condolence registers be opened at all Federal Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, as well as Nigerian embassies and missions abroad. Additionally, a condolence register will be available at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja.

Idris highlighted the global respect Buhari commanded, noting that “The condolences coming in from Heads of State and Governments across the globe are a testament to the global stature and legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

To ensure a dignified and well-coordinated funeral program, President Tinubu has established an Inter-Ministerial Committee chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume. This committee will collaborate closely with the Katsina State Government and the Buhari family.

Furthermore, 25 members of the Federal Executive Council have been directed to travel to Katsina to participate in the burial rites and remain in Daura for the Third-Day prayers scheduled for Wednesday.





Okay.ng reports that this solemn event marks a significant moment in Nigeria’s history as the nation bids farewell to one of its prominent leaders.