Presidential Aide Bayo Onanuga Taunts El-Rufai Over SDP Expulsion

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Bayo Onanuga
Bayo Onanuga

Bayo Onanuga, a senior presidential aide and one of the spokespersons to President Bola Tinubu, has taken a swipe at former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, following his reported expulsion from the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In a post shared on his official X handle on Monday, Onanuga wrote simply: “Internally Displaced Again!” — a mocking remark widely interpreted as a jab at El-Rufai’s recent political movements.

Okay.ng earlier reported that the SDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) expelled El-Rufai from the party and imposed a 30-year ban on him. The party said the decision was based on its internal constitution and guiding principles, and in accordance with relevant provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and Electoral Act.

According to SDP’s spokesperson, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, El-Rufai has been barred from participating in any activity related to the party, including the use of its insignia, logo, or contributing to its programs or affairs.

El-Rufai had joined the SDP after resigning from the All Progressives Congress (APC). His move was seen as part of a wider political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Despite his expulsion, El-Rufai remains politically active and has aligned himself with a newly formed opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which includes figures like Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, and Peter Obi.

