President Tinubu’s Rewards for Super Falcons Stir Debate Amid Praise and Criticism

The national honours and substantial cash rewards President Bola Tinubu awarded Nigeria’s victorious Super Falcons after the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations have ignited widespread discussion across the country. Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, stepped forward to defend the gesture and address vocal critics.

Posting on his verified social media account on Tuesday, Onanuga noted, “When you remember that Multichoice, the organiser of the BBNaija reality show, is offering the winner ₦150 million grand prize, you wonder why some Nigerians are unappreciative of President Tinubu’s rewards to the Super Falcons.” He added, “President Tinubu has rewarded excellence, creativity, hard work, soccer artistry, and the undying Nigerian spirit.”

Okay.ng reports that Onanuga’s remarks sought to highlight what he viewed as a disparity in public reaction. He reminded Nigerians that the Super Falcons had earned honours comparable to what private entertainment rewards command, signalling that celebrating sports achievements deserved similar recognition.

This robust defence followed the Presidential Villa event, where each player and coaching staff member was bestowed the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) award. President Tinubu also announced a cash reward, pegged at $100,000 per player and $50,000 for each technical crew member, complemented by promises of three-bedroom apartments for the athletes in the Renewed Hope Housing Estate in Abuja.





The President’s generous rewards sparked vigorous debate on social media. While some lauded the President for honoring the team’s historic victory, others questioned the appropriateness of the cash figures and the choice to give rewards in US dollars rather than naira.

One commentator queried, “Why is he gifting them in dollars? The richest countries in the world won’t ever make such gifting to athletes who collect salaries.” Another expressed discomfort with promoting foreign currency over the local naira. Others noted the rewards seemed excessive against Nigeria’s backdrop of economic challenges, underpaid security personnel, and infrastructural decay.

Conversely, many Nigerians welcomed the President’s gesture. Supporters contended that since the Falcons represented national pride, their achievements warranted significant celebration and rewards. Some also pointed out that comparing national sports honors to prizes from private TV shows was an unfair analogy.

As the discussion unfolds, this episode underscores ongoing debates about how Nigerian talent and national achievements are recognized and rewarded.