President Tinubu to Open 2025 Editors’ Conference in Abuja as Media Leaders Tackle National Cohesion

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has announced that its 2025 All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) will be held in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, from November 3–6, 2025.

According to a press release jointly signed by NGE President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh, the conference will focus on the theme: “Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors.” The sub-theme for this year’s edition is “Electoral Integrity and Trust Deficit: What Nigerians Expect in 2027.”

The conference will be officially declared open by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with top government officials, opposition leaders, ministers, governors, members of the diplomatic community, and private sector representatives expected in attendance.

Role of Editors in Strengthening Democracy

The NGE noted that the gathering would evaluate how editors can safeguard democratic values, address trust deficits in governance, and promote national unity. The Guild emphasized that the conference aims to provide “best practices and strategies” for editors to drive inclusion, dialogue, and shared values among Nigerians.





“President Tinubu, opposition leaders, and stakeholders have consistently stressed the importance of the media in reinforcing national bonds despite political, ethnic, religious, and cultural differences,” the statement read.

Sessions and Papers to Be Delivered

Apart from the opening session, ANEC 2025 will feature papers on:

“Election Disputes and Judicial Integrity: Navigating the Thin Line Between Law and Politics.”

“State of the Nation: Imperative of Economic and Political Reforms in a Challenged Nation.”





“The Evolving Face of Journalism: Battling Misinformation, Artificial Intelligence Disruption, and Credibility Gap.”

“Media, Terrorism, and National Security: Addressing the Complexities.”

“Wealth Beyond the Newsroom: Investment Opportunities for Editors After Call of Duty.”

Over 500 editors, journalists, and media executives from Nigeria and abroad are expected to attend. This will be the second time in 12 years that Abuja hosts the event.

The Guild emphasized that beyond deliberations, the conference is meant to push for responsible journalism that holds leaders accountable and ensures national cohesion through diversity and inclusivity.

okay.ng reports that this year’s ANEC comes barely four months after the Guild’s Biennial National Convention in Enugu, where new executives were elected.