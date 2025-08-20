President Tinubu Strengthens National Broadcasting with Key Appointments at Nigerian Television Authority

President Bola Tinubu has reinforced his commitment to enhancing Nigeria’s national broadcasting by appointing new leadership at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA). The appointments, which take effect immediately, mark a new chapter for the country’s premier broadcasting organization.

The Presidency announced the following appointments:

Rotimi Richard Pedro from Lagos, South-West, has been appointed as the new Director-General of the NTA.

Karimah Bello from Katsina, North-West, will serve as the Executive Director, Marketing.

Stella Din from Plateau, North-Central, has been named Executive Director, News.

Sophia Issa Mohammed from Adamawa, North-East, assumes the role of Managing Director at NTA Enterprises Limited.

These strategic appointments are part of President Tinubu’s vision to use national broadcasting as a powerful platform to promote unity, social cohesion, and Nigeria’s diplomatic interests worldwide. The new leadership is expected to foster professionalism and innovation within the NTA, further strengthening its role in delivering impactful content across the nation.

The government emphasizes that these changes will help the NTA remain a vital vehicle for national integration and soft diplomacy, reflecting the diverse cultural fabric of Nigeria while advancing the goals of the administration.

The Presidency remains committed to supporting the NTA’s growth and success under the leadership of this newly appointed team.