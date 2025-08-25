President Tinubu Receives Grand Military Reception at Planalto Palace in Brazil

Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was on Monday accorded a grand welcome by the Brazilian government with a full military parade at the Planalto Palace in Brasília.

According to his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the Nigerian leader was formally received by his Brazilian counterpart, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in a ceremony symbolizing the strengthening of bilateral relations between both nations.

Onanuga, in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), wrote: “More photos of the official reception for President Tinubu at the Planalto Palace in Brasília, Monday, August 25, 2025. Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva welcomed President Bola Tinubu with full military honours.”

The elaborate ceremony at Brazil’s presidential palace underscores the importance the South American nation places on ties with Africa’s largest economy. Observers note that both leaders are expected to discuss trade, energy cooperation, and diplomatic partnerships during Tinubu’s official visit.





okay.ng reports that the Nigerian delegation was received with colorful displays by Brazil’s military, reflecting a tradition of honour reserved for top visiting heads of state.