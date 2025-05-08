President Tinubu Honoured with Traditional Title During Landmark Visit to Anambra

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been conferred with the traditional title Dike Si Mba Anambra (Valiant Hero from Outside Anambra) during his official visit to the state, where he commissioned key infrastructure projects undertaken by Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo.

The title was bestowed by Igwe K.N.K. Eze Iweka III, Chairman of the Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers, on behalf of the 179 communities across the state. The ceremony was held in recognition of President Tinubu’s leadership and to commemorate his developmental engagement with Anambra.

During the visit, the President commissioned several signature projects, including the Emeka Anyaoku Centre for Multidisciplinary Studies at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, the newly constructed Government House, Solution Fun City, and the expansive 8-lane Aroma–Government House Boulevard in Awka.

In his address, Tinubu praised Governor Soludo for his commitment to transforming the state, describing him as a visionary leader and close ally.





“I am deeply honoured by this recognition and truly impressed by the impressive strides taken by Governor Soludo. His leadership is an inspiration, and I commend the people of Anambra for supporting such a dedicated public servant,” Tinubu stated.

The event marked a significant moment in federal-state relations, symbolizing increased cooperation and shared goals between the Tinubu-led federal government and the leadership of Anambra State.