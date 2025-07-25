Sport

President Tinubu Ensures Timely Full Payments for Super Falcons as WAFCON Final Nears

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

President Bola Tinubu has authorized the full disbursement of allowances and match bonuses to the Nigerian women’s national football team, the Super Falcons, ahead of their decisive final fixture against Morocco at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, disclosed this update during a media briefing in Abuja on Thursday, emphasizing that all payments covering the entirety of the tournament to date, including the final scheduled for July 26, have been processed for immediate delivery to players, coaches, and officials.

He described the action as “policy in motion” and a clear manifestation of a revitalized commitment to the welfare of Nigerian athletes under President Tinubu’s governance. “This is the kind of sports administration we are building, one rooted in dignity, trust, and shared prosperity,” Dikko said, predicting that the reforms would be lauded by future generations.

Additionally, the Chairman revealed that the same financial improvements have been extended to Nigeria’s D’Tigress women’s basketball team, who are set to participate in the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket competition in Côte d’Ivoire, with enhanced allowances and bonuses forthcoming.

okay.ng reports that Dikko assured the public this approach would become standard practice, guaranteeing timely remuneration without unnecessary delays, signaling a new era in Nigerian sports administration.

