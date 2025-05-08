President Tinubu Commissions Key Projects in Anambra, Praises Governor Soludo’s Leadership

On Thursday, President Bola Tinubu arrived in Anambra State for a working visit to inaugurate several landmark projects completed under Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration.

The President’s itinerary included commissioning the New State Government House, the Solution Fun City, the New Governor’s Lodge-constructed for the first time in 34 years-and the refurbished House of Assembly.

Tinubu landed at Chinua Achebe International Airport, Umueri, at 12:14 pm, accompanied by notable officials such as National Security Adviser Alhaji Nuhu Ribadu, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, and Minister of Works Dave Umahi.

After arriving, the President first commissioned the Solution Fun City before proceeding to the New Government House and the Governor’s Lodge. During the ceremony, Tinubu lauded Governor Soludo for his infrastructural achievements, emphasizing that “infrastructure is the backbone of development.”





He stated, “Soludo is here providing solution and that solution is in infrastructure and in carrying people along in the area of development. Serving people and building institutions. This is all about democracy, it is about prosperity. It is environmentally responsive governance.”

The President further praised Soludo’s visionary leadership: “Anambra is achieving great heights. Building our tomorrow, today. A leader like Governor Chukwuma Soludo placing Anambra on the path of 21st-century development. You are a good thinker, you are a solution provider. We can go places together. Building Nigeria. Building the future. Using technology to build and reflect good governance on the people. Promote investment. We must encourage good governance.”

This visit marks President Tinubu’s second to the Southeast region since assuming office in May 2023, reinforcing his commitment to national unity and development.