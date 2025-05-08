President Tinubu Arrives Anambra to Commission Key Projects, Boost State Development

President Bola Tinubu landed at Chinua Achebe International Airport, Umueri, Anambra State, on Thursday, May 8, 2025, marking the start of an official visit aimed at commissioning significant projects completed by Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration, okay.ng reports.

Arriving aboard the Nigerian Air Force Airbus at 12:17 pm, the President was dressed in traditional Akwete Igbo fabric complemented by a red cap. Upon arrival, he proceeded to the podium where the national anthem was performed.

The President’s entourage included his special adviser on security, Alhaji Nuhu Ribadu. Awaiting him at the airport were Governor Soludo, Deputy Governor Onyekachukwu Ibezim, members of the Anambra State House of Assembly, and other prominent state dignitaries.

After receiving gun salutes from the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force personnel, President Tinubu entered an official vehicle with Governor Soludo to begin the day’s engagements. The President is set to commission several “legacy” projects, including the New State Government House, Solution Fun City, the New Governor’s Lodge-built for the first time in 34 years-and the refurbished House of Assembly.





A statement from Dr. Alex Obiogbolu, special adviser on political matters to Governor Soludo, revealed that Tinubu will also host a high-level town hall meeting with key state stakeholders at the newly upgraded Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka. Obiogbolu cautioned party members against wearing party uniforms at the event.

Preparations in Awka have transformed the city’s appearance in anticipation of the President’s visit, underscoring the significance of this partnership between the federal government and Anambra State. Governor Soludo earlier described the visit as proof of a working partnership and urged citizens to give the President a warm welcome.