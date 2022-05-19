President Buhari jets out for UAE on condolence visit

President Muhammadu Buhari departed Abuja on Thursday to meet and congratulate the new President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Okay.ng has learned that the visit is in a bid to convey his condolences on the passing of the former president and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to renew the bond of longstanding between Nigeria and the UAE.

President Buhari will be accompanied by the Minister of State Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada; the Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami; the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello; and the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

Other members of his delegation are the National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen. Mohammed Monguno (Rtd) and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

President Buhari is expected back in the country on Saturday.