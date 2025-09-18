News

President Bola Tinubu to Grace Wedding, Pay Courtesy Visit in Kaduna on Friday

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read

President Bola Tinubu will be in Kaduna State on Friday, September 19, for a one-day official and personal engagement, the Presidency has confirmed.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced this in a statement issued on Thursday. The statement, titled “President Tinubu to Visit Kaduna State”, detailed the purpose of the trip.

According to Onanuga, Tinubu will attend the wedding ceremony of Nasirudeen Yari, son of Senator Abdul’aziz Yari, the lawmaker representing Zamfara West Senatorial District. The groom is set to marry Safiyya Shehu Idris.

The statement further explained that the President will seize the opportunity to pay a courtesy visit to Aisha, the widow of the late former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, at the Buhari family residence in Kaduna.

Tinubu is expected to return to Abuja on the same day, wrapping up what will be a tightly scheduled visit.

okay.ng reports that this visit underscores President Tinubu’s ongoing efforts to balance his official duties with personal commitments, strengthening ties across political and social circles.

