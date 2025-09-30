President Bola Tinubu Refutes Claims of Religious Persecution in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has firmly denied allegations of deliberate religious persecution in Nigeria, emphasizing the nation’s religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence of Christians and Muslims.

The president made these remarks in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, during the launch of the book titled “A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria,” authored by Governor Hope Uzodimma.Addressing criticism surrounding the country’s religious climate, Tinubu stated, “It’s a lie,” dismissing reports of persecution as false and unfounded. According to him, Nigeria remains a nation where religious communities live harmoniously without targeted violence.

okay.ng reports that this statement comes as a response to claims made by American talk show host Bill Maher, who alleged on his program Real Time with Bill Maher that up to 500,000 Christians have been killed in Nigeria, labelling the situation as genocide. Maher’s comments were widely circulated by various international influencers, including Radio Genoa, an anti-Islamic figure on the social media platform X.

The president’s remarks seek to quash misconceptions that misunderstand Nigeria’s complex religious dynamics, underscoring his government’s commitment to maintaining peace among varied faith groups.