President Bola Tinubu Leads Federal Executive Council Meeting

Swears in New Southeast Commissioner

President Bola Tinubu took charge as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) convened in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting marks another step in the administration’s ongoing governance process.

Prior to the official start of the council session, the president administered the oath of office to Nnana Uzor Kalu, who has been appointed as the commissioner representing the Southeast geo-political zone on the National Assembly Service Commission. This induction ceremony reflects the administration’s commitment to inclusive regional representation within key government bodies.

Following the swearing-in, participants in the meeting observed a minute of silence in memory of Navy Captain Caleb Olubolade, a former cabinet member who passed away on May 11, 2025. Olubolade held numerous critical positions in past administrations, including Minister of Special Duties, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, and Minister of Police Affairs during President Goodluck Jonathan’s tenure. His legacy also includes service as a military administrator for Bayelsa State under General Sani Abacha’s regime.





Present at the FEC meeting were Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima, National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Chief of Staff to the President Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Head of Civil Service Dr. Didi Walson-Jack, and the nation’s ministers. The gathering reflects the current administration’s focus on collaborative governance and effective policy implementation. okay.ng reports.