President Bola Tinubu Concludes Lagos Working Visit, Returns to Abuja for Strategic Engagements

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has concluded a ten-day working visit to Lagos, returning to the nation’s capital on Monday after a series of strategic meetings with investors, government officials, and key stakeholders in various sectors.

According to a statement from the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu arrived in Lagos on Friday, September 26, 2025, following his attendance at the coronation of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, in Ibadan.

“While in Lagos, the President met with key investors, including Bayo Ogunlesi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Infrastructure Partners, and Keem Belo-Osagie, Chairman of Metis Capital Partners and former Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Etisalat,” the statement noted.

During his Lagos stay, President Tinubu also welcomed Mr. Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), accompanied by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and other agency heads. “The President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to developing Nigeria’s maritime industry as a viable alternative to fossil energy,” the statement added.





Ahead of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary, the President visited Imo State, where he inaugurated several government projects executed under Governor Hope Uzodimma. He also unveiled a book authored by the governor chronicling a decade of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in government.

In his Independence Day broadcast from the State House at Dodan Barracks, Abuja, President Tinubu urged Nigerians to speak positively about their country, emphasizing national unity and development. Following this, he commissioned the renovated National Theatre, now renamed the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts, highlighting the importance of preserving Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

On Saturday, October 4, 2025, President Tinubu traveled to Jos, Plateau State, to attend the funeral of Mama Lydia Yilwatda, mother of APC National Chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda. At the ceremony, he paid tribute to the late matriarch and assured Christian communities in Northern Nigeria of his administration’s commitment to fairness and equity among all religious groups.

Upon his return to Abuja, the President met with Bashir Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), at the State House. The discussion focused on the company’s performance, investment initiatives, and progress toward meeting production targets set by the administration.





The series of high-level engagements during the Lagos visit reflects President Tinubu’s strategic focus on infrastructure, investment promotion, cultural development, and energy sector growth, as highlighted by okay.ng reports.