Presidency: Buhari hosts Turkish President Erdogan

President Muhammadu Buhari will host President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey on a two-day official visit to Nigeria, starting from Tuesday.

This was announced in a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu, on Tuesday.

According to Shehu, Erdogan who would be accompanied by the First Lady, Emine, is expected to come in from Angola, and depart to Togo at the end of his visit.

He said the in the course of the visit, the leaders of the two countries are expected to consider about two dozen Bilateral Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and they will authorise the signing of those on which there is a concurrence.

The presidential spokesman said in addition to the bilateral discussions, Erdogan who will hold one-on-one meeting with Buhari is expected to commission the Turkish Cultural Centre in Abuja while his wife, Emine, accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari is expected to commission the newly-renovated Government Secondary School in Wuse 11.

He said the school was renovated by a Turkish aid organization, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordinating Agency, TIKA, adding that Nigeria considers Turkey a close partner and sees this visit as a milestone in our bilateral relations.