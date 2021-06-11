News
Presidency announces exclusive interview with Buhari on NTA
The Presidency has announced an exclusive interview with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.
Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made this announcement in a statement on Friday afternoon.
According to him, the interview scheduled for 8:30 pm today will be “revealing and educating”.
The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari grants Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) an exclusive interview, from 8.30 pm, Friday, June 11, 2021.
“It promises to be revealing and educating. Kindly keep a date.”