Premier League: Arsenal vs Manchester United – Official Starting Line Up
Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta will be hoping to kicks off the New Year with a home victory over Manchester United.
Arteta has failed to win a game ever since he replaced sacked manager Unai Emery.
Meanwhile, Manchester United will be aiming for another away victory after defeating Burnley 2-0.
Here is the starting lineup for both teams.
Arsenal starting lineup:
Leno (G), Kolasinac, Luiz David, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Torreira, Xhaka, Pepe, Ozil, Lacazette, Aubameyang (C).
Subs: Ceballos, Martinez E. (G), Guendouzi, Holding, Nelson, Saka, Willock
Manchester United starting lineup:
De Gea (G), Fred, Lindelof, Lingard, Maguire (C), Matic, Shaw, James, Wan-Bissaka, Rashford, Martial.
Subs: Greenwood, Jones, Mata, Romero (G), Pereira, Williams, Young