Premier League: Arsenal vs Manchester United – Official Starting Line Up

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta will be hoping to kicks off the New Year with a home victory over Manchester United.

Arteta has failed to win a game ever since he replaced sacked manager Unai Emery.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be aiming for another away victory after defeating Burnley 2-0.

Here is the starting lineup for both teams.

Arsenal starting lineup:

Leno (G), Kolasinac, Luiz David, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Torreira, Xhaka, Pepe, Ozil, Lacazette, Aubameyang (C).

Subs: Ceballos, Martinez E. (G), Guendouzi, Holding, Nelson, Saka, Willock

Manchester United starting lineup:

De Gea (G), Fred, Lindelof, Lingard, Maguire (C), Matic, Shaw, James, Wan-Bissaka, Rashford, Martial.

Subs: Greenwood, Jones, Mata, Romero (G), Pereira, Williams, Young