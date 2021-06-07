Popular Rivers-based Pastor, Rev. Stephen Akinola dies at 68

Reverend Stephen Akinola, popular cleric and General Superintendent of Redemption Ministries, Worldwide, is dead.

According to reports, Akinola was said to have undergone a kidney transplant sometime ago, though the cause of his death could not be ascertained.

His death comes just as Nigerians mourn Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations who died on Saturday.

The cleric reportedly spent several months in India for the same health challenge.

It was gathered that many worshippers, including members of his congregation and residents, had thronged to the church which has its headquarters in Port Harcourt to mourn the famous cleric.

Akinola, 68, is a native of Igboho, Oyo State. He was born in the Northern part of Ghana, in a city called Tamale.

Akinola, a young pastor at Deeper Christian Life Ministry, left the church in January 1987 and started his own ministry, the Redemption Ministries, which has tremendously increased and cut across several states in Nigeria and outside the country to places like Brazil, Canada and the United Kingdom.