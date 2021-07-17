News

BREAKING: Popular Ebeano Supermarket in Abuja on fire

Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter July 17, 2021
A popular retail store, Prince Ebeano Supermarket, Lokogoma, Abuja, is currently on fire.

This was confirmed to Okay.ng by FCT Fire Service spokesman, Ibrahim Muhammad, on Saturday night.

According to him, firefighters are on the ground battling to put it off.

He said: “Ebeano supermarket is on fire and many FCT fire stations namely Nji, Games Village, Garki and Asokoro are there fighting the fire.”

The cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be known as of this report’s time.

More details later…

