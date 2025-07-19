Political Tensions Rise as Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan Defies Suspension, Prepares Plenary Return

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central has announced her intention to resume plenary sessions on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, despite an ongoing appeal by Senate President Godswill Akpabio that aims to uphold her suspension. The senator’s decision follows a recent court ruling that invalidated her March suspension, a decision Akpabio has challenged in court.

While addressing constituents during a training programme on Saturday, Akpoti-Uduaghan confirmed she sent a formal letter to the Senate notifying them of her plan to return. “I have pretty much two months more before the six months expire. However, I have written to the Senate again telling them that I’m resuming on the 22nd, which is on Tuesday, by the special grace of God. I will be there, because the court did make the decision on that. Now, they argue that it’s an order, it’s not an order, but it is a decision,” she said.

Despite the suspension, Akpoti-Uduaghan emphasized her commitment to her constituency, explaining that while she continued delivering projects, her ability to function fully as a legislator was compromised. “I did mention that every senator has three major functions. Legislative, which is the creation of laws and review of treaties. Then we have oversight, which is to oversee ministers and agencies. And then the third is representation, which I’m doing. Whereby I identify the problems and the challenges of my community, and I make sure I present them and have them captured in the federal budget. And I have done pretty well with that,” she stated. “Of course, I do miss putting up my bills there, but it didn’t stop me from working.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension was issued on allegations of misconduct, but her legal team successfully challenged the Senate’s actions in court. Although the Senate has lodged an appeal, she insists that this move does not bar her from returning to her official duties, setting up a potential showdown in the Senate chamber.





okay.ng reports that Akpoti-Uduaghan is resolute about defending her constitutional rights and representing her constituents effectively. This development is likely to add complexity to the already charged atmosphere within Nigeria’s legislative body.