Political Realignment Looms as Buhari Loyalists Weigh Future in APC and ADC Coalitions

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
The passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari has stirred fresh debates about the political allegiance of his core supporters, especially those linked to his erstwhile Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc. Since President Bola Tinubu assumed office in 2023, the CPC faction’s influence within the All Progressives Congress (APC) seems to be waning, with notable figures like ex-Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai and former SGF Babachir Lawal diverging from Tinubu’s camp.

Analysts caution that Buhari’s death could invigorate his large political following, estimated at more than 12 million, to assert themselves anew. Okay.ng reports that tensions are growing between the APC and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), both scrambling to court Buhari’s sizable base.

Former military ruler, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, underscored the transformative potential of Buhari’s demise for Nigerian politics: “That shows the magnitude of what has befallen Nigeria… politics in Nigeria will certainly change — I hope for the better.”

Meanwhile, ADC’s spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, revealed that a significant segment of Buhari’s loyalists has aligned with their coalition. He remarked, “Most of the Buhari loyalists are already with us… The entire North is already with our party. The passing of the former President will only cement that for us because that was his wish…”

Abdullahi highlighted the presence of top CPC figures within ADC, including Babachir Lawal and Nasir El-Rufai, adding, “Their presence in the leadership… indicates that’s where Buhari stood.” He further accused the APC leadership under Tinubu of marginalizing Buhari’s legacy and using him as a scapegoat for economic challenges. “Why would they remain part of the APC?” he queried.

Nonetheless, many CPC stalwarts remain in APC, including former governors and senators from northern states. Party insiders acknowledge unrest but suggest not all will defect. Former APC National Vice Chairman Salihu Lukman, now with ADC, reflected on Buhari’s absence: “We don’t have somebody with the kind of intimidating profile like that of the late Buhari… It is not about succeeding to defeat APC and Tinubu, but succeeding to produce a fresh political template…” He advocated for humility among politicians and reconnecting with citizens.

APC’s Director of Publicity Bala Ibrahim dismissed defections as unlikely, affirming ideological alignment of Buhari supporters with APC and described the current period as one for introspection. Furthermore, CPC veteran and former Minister Adebayo Shittu reaffirmed his commitment to APC and plans to contest a governorship under its platform.

Northern leaders exhibit mixed perspectives. Anthony Sani, ex-Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum, sees stability in APC’s course, citing Buhari’s prior loyalty to the party. Conversely, Yerima Shettima of the Arewa Youth Federation warned of a power vacuum and potential factionalism within APC, contingent on how Buhari’s legacy is managed.

The unfolding scenario presents a critical political juncture as the Buhari loyalists navigate their future paths.

