Political Dynamics Shift as Former President Jonathan Allegedly Proposes Ministerial Role to Peter Obi to Exit 2027 Presidential Race

In the evolving landscape of Nigeria’s 2027 presidential contest, Dumebi Kachikwu, the former African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, revealed a striking development during a Friday press briefing in Abuja. He alleged that former President Goodluck Jonathan has personally extended an offer to Peter Obi, the ex-Labour Party presidential contender, proposing the position of Coordinating Minister of the Economy, on the condition that Obi withdraws from the presidential race to endorse Jonathan’s campaign.

Kachikwu contended that this political maneuver is driven by Northern interests aiming to dilute the influence of the South in the coming elections. According to him, “In order to weaken the South, they have now drafted in former President Jonathan into the race who is alleged to be offering Peter Obi the position of Coordinating Minister of the Economy for him to support his ambition.” This claim suggests a strategic realignment crafted to reshape regional power dynamics.

Furthermore, Kachikwu highlighted the persistent regional challenges Obi faces, citing it was conveyed to Obi that his Northern electoral prospects are slim due to his Igbo heritage. “A Peter Obi has been told in very clear terms that he will never get northern votes as an Ibo man and as such he should accept to be Atiku’s running mate,” he added.

Criticizing longstanding Northern political elites, Kachikwu accused figures like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of perpetuating poverty and illiteracy with little progress. He accused those elites of “using the weapons of region, religion, tongue, tribe and poverty as they convince millions of poor Northerners that a southern President Tinubu hates them and is the cause of their poverty.”





He appealed to Nigerians to reject this divisive political strategy, urging unity and equity: “We don’t burn our houses because we want to kill rats and cockroaches; sometimes we just need to make our houses clean so that rats and cockroaches leave on their own. My earnest prayer is that Nigeria will soon work for every one of us.” This perspective underscores ongoing calls for national cohesion amidst factional contests in the approach to 2027. — okay.ng reports