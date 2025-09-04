Police Warn Against Women Taking Transport Money Without Showing Up

The Rivers State Police Command has issued a stern warning against the growing practice of women collecting transport money from men under the guise of meeting up but failing to honor such arrangements.

The Command’s spokesperson, Superintendent of Police (SP) Grace Iringe-Koko, made the declaration in a viral video that surfaced on Wednesday on the social media platform X. She described the act as fraudulent, stressing that it constitutes a punishable offence under Nigerian law.

“Why will you collect money from man without going to see him? It is an offence, a punishable offence,” Iringe-Koko said.

She emphasized that this behavior falls under obtaining money under false pretence, which is popularly known in Nigeria as 419. The police spokeswoman warned that perpetrators could face arrest and prosecution if complaints are lodged against them.





According to her, “It is obtaining money under false pretence. 419.”

Iringe-Koko urged citizens to avoid engaging in deceptive financial dealings, reminding them that the police will treat such cases seriously if officially reported.

The caution comes amid increasing conversations on social media about transactional relationships and the exploitation of transport fare requests. okay.ng reports that the police command’s position highlights the legal consequences of what many had previously dismissed as “just a joke.”