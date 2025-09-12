Police Uncover Fraudulent Installation of ‘Obi of Lagos’, Suspect Confesses to Scheme

The Lagos State Police Command has uncovered an elaborate fraudulent scheme involving a self-proclaimed “Obi of Lagos,” identified as 65-year-old Chibuike Azubike, who allegedly attempted to stage a fake installation ceremony.

Deputy Public Relations Officer of the command, Babaseyi Oluseyi, revealed in a statement on Thursday that Azubike was arrested on Wednesday alongside three suspected accomplices during preparations for the event.

According to police reports, the suspect had scheduled the unveiling of a purported ₦1.5 billion “Palace of Obi of Lagos State” at Apple Hall in Amuwo Odofin for Saturday, September 13, 2025. The installation was presented as a grand traditional event but was later discovered to be an orchestrated fraud.

“Investigation revealed that the principal suspect, Chibuike Azubike, confessed he is not a qualified engineer but has been parading himself as one. Further findings showed that the planned unveiling of the ‘Obi of Lagos Palace’ was fraudulently designed as a ploy to swindle unsuspecting personalities and Nigerians of their hard-earned money,” Oluseyi said.





The statement added that Azubike confessed the entire plan was targeted at defrauding attendees. He also admitted that his claim of being an engineer was false, clarifying that he only supplied building materials.

Police noted that Azubike had no endorsement from any recognized traditional authority and acted independently. Oluseyi confirmed that the suspect and his associates would face prosecution after investigations.

“Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, strongly advises Lagosians not to fall prey to fraudsters of the likes of Azubike and his gang,” the statement emphasized.

The arrest has sparked heated conversations online, with some users debating its ethnic undertone, while others insist assuming a traditional title without authorization is both illegal and deceptive.





In a related incident, on April 1, 2023, the Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate, Frederick Nwajagu, was arrested for similar allegations of unlawfully parading himself as a chief in Lagos.

okay.ng reports that as of press time, Azubike remains in police custody, and his official response has not been obtained.