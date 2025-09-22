Police to Commence Tinted Glass Permit Enforcement Nationwide from October 2

The Nigeria Police Force has announced that beginning from October 2, 2025, the enforcement of tinted glass permits for vehicles will commence across the country.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the Jigawa State Command, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shi’isu Adam, on Saturday in Dutse, the state capital.

Registration Process for Motorists

SP Adam explained that the registration and application process for the permit is already active through the official Police Specialized Services Automation portal at possap.gov.ng. He urged vehicle owners to follow the step-by-step guide carefully to avoid errors that could delay approval.





According to him, applicants are required to open an account using their National Identification Number (NIN), Bank Verification Number (BVN), or Tax Identification Number (TIN). After verifying their accounts via email, users can proceed to select the “Tinted Glass Permit” service and upload their vehicle details along with necessary supporting documents.

“Applicants must carefully confirm all details before submitting their requests and making payments as directed on the portal,” Adam emphasized.

Inspection and Biometrics

Once the application is approved, applicants will be scheduled for vehicle inspection and fingerprint biometric capturing at designated Nigeria Police Force Intelligence Departments.





For motorists in Jigawa State, Adam confirmed that biometric capturing would be conducted free of charge at the State Intelligence Department located at the Police Headquarters in Dutse.

Warning Against Fraudsters

The Police spokesperson also warned the public against dealing with unauthorized agents posing as middlemen in the application process.

“This initiative promotes transparency and ensures road safety for all,” SP Adam said, adding that the command is committed to accountability in line with national enforcement directives.

Call for Public Cooperation

The Police urged members of the public to comply with the directive as it would protect motorists legally and curb the misuse of tinted glasses.

“Those planning to apply are advised to begin registration promptly ahead of the enforcement date,” Adam advised.

okay.ng reports that the enforcement aligns with the broader national strategy to improve road safety, accountability, and legal compliance among vehicle owners in Nigeria.