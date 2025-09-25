Police Service Commission Renames Conference Hall in Honour of Late Solomon Arase

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has paid tribute to its late Chairman and former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Solomon Arase, by naming the Chairman’s Conference Hall at its headquarters in Abuja after him.

According to a statement released on Thursday by Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of the Commission, the hall located on the sixth floor of the PSC’s corporate headquarters will now bear the name Solomon Arase Hall in recognition of his exceptional service to the Nigeria Police Force and the Commission.

Ani noted: “The Police Service Commission has named its Chairman’s Hall on the 6th floor of its Corporate headquarters, as Solomon Arase Hall in honour of its late Chairman.”

Arase, who became the 18th Inspector General of Police in April 2015, retired in June 2016. He later assumed the role of Chairman of the PSC, a position he held until 2024. Sadly, he passed away on August 31, 2025, at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja, at the age of 69.





At a night of tribute held in his honour on Wednesday, the current PSC Chairman, retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hashimu Argungu, represented by the Director of Human Resource Management, Aminu Malumfashi, described Arase as “a gentleman of rare courage and intellect.”

okay.ng reports that Argungu praised his predecessor’s reputation as a reformer and scholar, highlighting his legacy of integrity and leadership.

Funeral arrangements for the late statesman continue. On Friday, September 26, 2025, a requiem mass will take place at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja, followed by a lying-in-state at his residence. His remains will then be transported to Benin City, Edo State, where final rites will hold.

The statement confirmed that: “A strong delegation from the Commission will also be in Edo state for the final burial rites of its former Chairman. His remains will be lowered to Mother Earth, on Friday, October 3rd, 2025, in his Benin residence.”