Police Service Commission Pushes Ahead with Promotion Exams to Restore Credibility in Nigeria Police

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Friday advanced its mandatory promotion examinations for senior officers, stressing that the reform is essential in reviving professionalism, discipline, and the public image of the Nigeria Police Force.

Speaking at the Parry Osayande Auditorium, Corporate Headquarters, Jabi, Abuja, the PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed that 630 Deputy Superintendents of Police were screened for elevation to the rank of Superintendent. Ani emphasized that the examinations are part of the Commission’s ongoing drive to ensure merit-based promotions.

Justice Paul Adamu Galumje, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court and PSC representative for the Judiciary, declared the exercise open. He urged officers to embrace lifelong learning and capacity-building, stressing that, “knowledge and self-development remain critical to service delivery and career advancement in the Force.”

Former Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Taiwo Lakanu, chairman of the Commission’s Standing Committee on Police Matters, hailed the initiative as a necessary corrective step. According to him:





“There is a systemic rot in the Force, and that is why we are not much regarded any longer. Police is the only security agency where there is no promotion examination. We have decided to do exams, if you fail you fail, we will continue to do the exams and it will help the image of the Police Institution in the eyes of the public.”

Lakanu also warned officers sternly against offering bribes to PSC staff. “We will send you away if caught bribing our staff. Please don’t embarrass us, don’t give, our staff cannot help you,” he said.

PSC Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu, reiterated that the new transparent approach to promotions was designed to strengthen accountability and public trust. “The Police of our dream should be the Police that can work with minimal supervision and can deliver without undue influence,” Argungu noted.

The Commission announced that examinations and interviews for officers in the Commissioner’s cadre will continue next week, followed by a plenary meeting later this month.





Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has debunked a viral notice of a recruitment exercise slated for September 22, 2025, describing the circulated document as fraudulent.

okay.ng reports that the PSC believes these ongoing reforms, including the exams, will reposition the Nigeria Police Force as a credible, professional, and trustworthy institution in the eyes of Nigerians.