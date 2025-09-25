Police Roll Out Security Strategy Ahead of Oba Rashidi Ladoja’s Historic Coronation in Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command has issued a strong security advisory as Ibadan prepares for the coronation of former Governor of Oyo State, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday.

The coronation is set to take place at the iconic Mapo Hall, a historic venue that has hosted generations of traditional events in the ancient city. The command has warned against public disorder, stressing that unauthorised processions and illegal gatherings will not be tolerated during the ceremony.

A statement from the Police Public Relations Officer of Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, emphasized the scale of preparations. “In light of the expected turnout, the state Police Command, in conjunction with relevant sister services, has perfected strategies for the execution of extensive security measures,” he said.

According to the police, these measures will involve patrols to boost public confidence, increased surveillance across the city, and intelligence-driven stop-and-search operations. Special attention will be given to entry and exit points in Oyo State, including motor parks, train stations, and the Samuel Ladoke Akintola International Airport in Ibadan.





okay.ng reports that the event marks a major cultural and historical milestone following the passing of the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who died on July 7, 2025. The enthronement of Ladoja is expected to draw dignitaries and traditional rulers from within and outside Nigeria.

The police also confirmed that some roads around Mapo Hall will be shut from 7:00 a.m. on the coronation day. These routes include Beere junction to Mapo Hall, Born Photo junction to Oja’ba, and Idi-Arere junction to Oja’ba-Itamerin junction leading to the coronation venue.

Authorities have advised residents to plan ahead and make use of alternative routes to avoid unnecessary delays. Osifeso further warned: “The Command issues a stern warning against any forms of public disorder, including unauthorised processions and movements within the metropolis before, during, and after the event.”

Citizens are also urged to cooperate fully with law enforcement officers and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.