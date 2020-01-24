Police reveals how Fatai Yusuf (Oko Oloyun) was killed

The Oyo Police Command has narrated how popular traditional medical expert, Fatai Yusuf (Oko Oloyun), was assassinated on Thursday along Eruwa-Igboora road in the Ibarapa Central area of the state.

According to Shina Olukolu, the Oyo Commissioner of Police, Oko Oloyun was shot dead while in a two-car convoy.

Olukolu disclosed in a statement on Friday that the unknown gunmen attacked the vehicles conveying Yusuf by firing shots from the thick forest where they were hiding.

The statement reads, “A report was received by the Divisional Police Officer, DPO Igbo-ora that around Akeroro Area on the Abeokuta/Igbo-ora/Iseyin road, the 2-car convoy of the deceased was allegedly ambushed shortly after passing through five different Police Stop and Search teams along the route by yet to be identified assailants who fired at the moving vehicles on the road from the thick forest.

“The 2-man armed escorts of Policemen protecting the deceased engaged the assailants, but they managed to escape back into the forest after a single shot had hit the deceased who died later of his bullet injuries.

“However, an interesting twist to the story was that the deceased probably had earlier detected an alleged book-keeping records fraud in his Lagos office which subsequently allegedly led to the burning/destruction of some financial/book-keeping records.

“In addition to other possible motives, a plausible nexus is, therefore, being suspected between the fire incident and the attack on the deceased.

“Meanwhile, some of the staff and his two (2) Police escorts are being questioned by a team of crack detectives from the homicide section of State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID Iyaganku, Ibadan with a view of finding and apprehending the fleeing suspects who wrecked the heinous act.

“The Commissioner of Police, therefore, seizes this opportunity to appeal to any member of the public with credible information not to hesitate in passing same to the Oyo State Police Command to assist in the detection of the crime and apprehension of the offenders, while at the same time, assuring members of the public that the Police is on top of the situation and working with other Police formations/units to ensure that the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, to crack this case as quickly as possible is complied with to the letter.

“In addition, it is our resolve that no matter how long it takes, the Commissioner of Police promises to bring the culprits to justice within the shortest possible time.”