Police Rescue 16 Passengers Abducted by Gunmen on Benin–Auchi Highway

The Edo State Police Command has successfully rescued 16 passengers kidnapped along the ever-busy Benin–Auchi Road on Friday evening.

The command’s spokesperson, Moses Yamu, confirmed the development on Saturday, explaining that the victims were freed following a swift joint operation involving the police, local vigilantes, and hunters.

Earlier, a video surfaced online showing an abandoned Edoline commercial bus and a Toyota Corolla car near the crime scene. The narrator of the clip, a male eyewitness, claimed that about 18 passengers had been forced into the bush by armed assailants. He also reported seeing police operatives arriving at the scene to begin immediate rescue efforts.

The disturbing footage further revealed several cars and articulated vehicles parked along the highway, with drivers visibly hesitant about continuing their trips. The narrator, however, assured them that security personnel were already on ground handling the situation.





Investigations indicate that the passengers aboard the Edoline bus were en route to Abuja when the gunmen intercepted them. They were reportedly herded into the forest before the intervention of security operatives.

Speaking on the matter, Yamu disclosed:

“The kidnapping took place on Friday at about 16:30 hrs. Sixteen of the victims have been rescued so far, as the search and rescue operation by the command in collaboration with vigilantes and hunters continues.”

Although the exact number of abductees remains uncertain, police operatives have intensified search efforts to locate any remaining hostages.

This latest incident has once again raised concerns about security along major highways in Edo State and other parts of Nigeria. okay.ng reports that residents and travelers continue to call for stronger measures to combat the rising wave of kidnappings across the country.