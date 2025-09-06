Security

Police Rescue 16 Passengers Abducted by Gunmen on Benin–Auchi Highway

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

The Edo State Police Command has successfully rescued 16 passengers kidnapped along the ever-busy Benin–Auchi Road on Friday evening.

The command’s spokesperson, Moses Yamu, confirmed the development on Saturday, explaining that the victims were freed following a swift joint operation involving the police, local vigilantes, and hunters.

Earlier, a video surfaced online showing an abandoned Edoline commercial bus and a Toyota Corolla car near the crime scene. The narrator of the clip, a male eyewitness, claimed that about 18 passengers had been forced into the bush by armed assailants. He also reported seeing police operatives arriving at the scene to begin immediate rescue efforts.

The disturbing footage further revealed several cars and articulated vehicles parked along the highway, with drivers visibly hesitant about continuing their trips. The narrator, however, assured them that security personnel were already on ground handling the situation.

- Advertisement -

Investigations indicate that the passengers aboard the Edoline bus were en route to Abuja when the gunmen intercepted them. They were reportedly herded into the forest before the intervention of security operatives.

Speaking on the matter, Yamu disclosed:
“The kidnapping took place on Friday at about 16:30 hrs. Sixteen of the victims have been rescued so far, as the search and rescue operation by the command in collaboration with vigilantes and hunters continues.”

Although the exact number of abductees remains uncertain, police operatives have intensified search efforts to locate any remaining hostages.

This latest incident has once again raised concerns about security along major highways in Edo State and other parts of Nigeria. okay.ng reports that residents and travelers continue to call for stronger measures to combat the rising wave of kidnappings across the country.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Grief in Nollywood as Ibrahim Chatta Confirms Heartbreaking Loss of His Son
Next Article Eight Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Officers Slain in Edo Attack on BUA Cement Convoy

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,523.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,080.00
Sell₦2,110.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 3 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Big Soso - Doris - Ivatar
BBNaija Week 6: How Viewers Voted as Big Soso, Doris, Ivatar Get Evicted [Percentage Breakdown]
Entertainment
CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso
CBN Governor Cardoso Reaffirms Commitment to Stability, Bank Recapitalisation, and Investment Growth
News
Dangote Refinery
FG Appeals to NUPENG to Suspend Planned Nationwide Strike Over Dangote Refinery Dispute
News
Nigeria to Witness Rare Total Lunar Eclipse and Blood Moon Today
News
US Visa Applicants Must Now Attend Interviews in Country of Residence or Nationality
International
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like