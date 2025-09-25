Police Prevent Car Theft and Child Abduction in Anambra Through Coordinated Security Operations

The Anambra State Police Command has successfully thwarted multiple criminal activities, including vehicle snatching, attempted child abduction, and truck diversion in different parts of the state.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the Command’s spokesperson, Superintendent of Police (SP) Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that three suspects were arrested in separate operations led by Commissioner of Police (CP) Ikioye Orutugu.

According to the statement, the operations were carried out through strengthened patrol strategies, improved community partnerships, and collaboration with local security stakeholders.

SP Ikenga said, “The Anambra State Police Command continues to stabilise the safety and security of the state as operatives from Achalla, Okpoko, and Ihiala Divisions arrested three suspects linked to car snatching, truck diversion, and child abduction. Stolen items and vehicles were recovered during these operations.”





One of the major breakthroughs occurred on September 23, 2025, when a joint security team comprising officers from Achalla Division and the Achalla Special Vigilante Taskforce apprehended two men, identified as Chinwendu Ndieli and Uchenna Offodile. The duo were caught with a Mack Truck (registration number T 5003 LA) and an empty container reportedly stolen from a company in Lagos.

Upon interrogation, the suspects admitted to stealing the truck. The police confirmed that the rightful owner has been contacted to reclaim the vehicle after providing valid documents.

In another operation that same day, officers from Okpoko Division discovered an abandoned Toyota Camry Spider with registration number AWK 91 SR along Onitsha–Owerri Road, opposite Tiger Fruit Company. A Delta State plate number, 06A 90 DT, was also found inside the car. The vehicle has since been secured at the station for further investigation and collection by its owner.

Still on September 23, 2025, a suspect identified as Charles Chiemerie Onuigbo was arrested in Ihiala following the alleged abduction of three children aged six, three, and two. Community members apprehended Charles after he was accused of conspiring with two yet-to-be-identified accomplices to kidnap the children.





The children’s mother explained that they disappeared while eating outside their home after she briefly stepped into the kitchen. Charles, who resides nearby, was said to have provided shelter to the two fleeing suspects. He was beaten by angry residents before being rescued by the police.

Ikenga added that the case remains under active investigation, and efforts are underway to arrest the fleeing accomplices and rescue the missing children. He reassured residents that peace has been restored across the state, as counter-terrorism and crime-prevention operations continue.

okay.ng reports that the Anambra State Police Command has urged citizens to remain vigilant and continue providing timely information to help security agencies maintain law and order.