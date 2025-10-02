Police Launch Strict Enforcement of Tinted Glass and Siren Ban Across Edo and Delta

The Zone Five Police Command has intensified the enforcement of laws regulating tinted glass permits and the unauthorized use of sirens across Edo and Delta states.

In a statement issued by the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police (SP) Tijani Momoh, the crackdown aligns with directives from the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun. The exercise applies to all vehicles with tinted glasses, whether factory-fitted or not.

SP Momoh explained that the Assistant Inspector-General of Police for Zone Five, Salma-Dogo Garba, ordered the enforcement to also cover bans on revolving lights, unauthorized use of Police SPY number plates, unallocated official plates, and unregistered vehicles.

Garba stressed: “Motorists yet to register their vehicles with tinted glasses are strongly advised to do so at www.possap.gov.ng. Thereafter, they should proceed to their state command headquarters for physical verification.”





He added that drivers unwilling to secure permits should either remove their tints or replace factory-fitted glasses with transparent ones, in compliance with the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 2004.

The AIG cautioned officers to carry out the operation with professionalism, warning that misconduct, extortion, or harassment would not be tolerated. Supervisory officers would also be held responsible for violations.

Garba urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement, report unprofessional conduct, and prioritize public safety.

okay.ng reports that this enforcement directive, which takes effect nationwide, is part of measures to curb crime and ensure national security.