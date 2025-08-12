The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has confirmed receipt of a petition from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) over allegations of unruly conduct by Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, which reportedly disrupted the safe operation of an aircraft at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to the NCAA, the incident occurred on August 5, 2025, and constitutes a breach of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023.

The petition prompted an immediate directive from Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, instructing the Commissioner of Police, Airport Command, to open a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, said:





“The Nigeria Police Force has received an official petition from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) over an alleged incident involving Mr. Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (popularly known as KWAM 1). He is accused of engaging in unruly conduct that allegedly obstructed the safe operation of an aircraft, in violation of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations, 2023 following a reported incident on 5 August 2025 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. In response, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has directed the Commissioner of Police, Airport Command, to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the matter, to unravel the circumstances which led to the ugly incident and ensure justice is served accordingly. The Force hereby assures the public of its commitment to upholding safety and security within Nigeria’s aviation sector, while assuring stakeholders in the sector of improved collaboration towards aviation security and strict compliance with aviation laws.”

The police reaffirmed their commitment to aviation safety and security, pledging closer collaboration with stakeholders to enforce compliance and maintain order in the aviation sector.