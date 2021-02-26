Police: Gunmen abducted 317 female students from school in Zamfara

The Zamafara Police Command has confirmed that about three-hundred and seventeen (317) students were abducted from the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in the Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Okay.ng had reported on Friday that gunmen attacked the school at around 1 a.m.

Following the incident, the Zamfara Police Commissioner, CP Abutu Yaro, speaking to newsmen said a joint search and rescue operation underway to secure the release of the 317 kidnapped students.

CP Yaro said the Force Commander Operations Hadarin Daji, Major General Aminu Bande, Brigade Commander 1 Brigade, Nigeria Army Gusau, and other state government officials led a heavily armed Re-enforcement team to Jangebe to complement the ongoing rescue operation in the locations where the students were believed to have been whisked to.

The Commissioner while interfacing with the Principal of the school and the parents appealed to everyone to be calm as joint efforts of the police and other security agencies will surely lead to a successful rescue of the students.