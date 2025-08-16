News

Police Fortify Anambra Ahead of Bye-Elections, Residents Urged to Remain Calm

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

The Anambra State Police Command has heightened its security presence across the state as voters prepare for Saturday’s bye-elections in Anambra South Senatorial District and Onitsha North 1 constituency.

According to the command, critical flashpoints and sensitive areas have already been secured to guarantee safety before, during, and after the polls.

In a statement on Saturday, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed that security reinforcements are actively being deployed. He explained that the measure was part of efforts to maintain law and order, strengthen existing structures, and provide adequate protection for voters and electoral officials.

Ikenga said, “As part of the build-up to the forthcoming bye-election in the state, massive deployment of personnel and operational assets is currently ongoing across identified flashpoints and other sensitive areas to ensure adequate security coverage before, during, and after the election. The reinforcement is designed to strengthen the existing security architecture across the affected areas and ensure a hitch-free, peaceful, and credible electoral process.”

The Supervisory Officer assigned to oversee the polls, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Godwin Eze, has also reassured citizens of their safety. He appealed to Ndi Anambra to carry out their civic responsibility peacefully.

According to him, “The Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Godwin Eze, who is the Supervisory Officer in charge of the election, has assured residents of adequate security throughout the exercise. He further urged Ndi Anambra to remain law-abiding, cooperate with security personnel, and to freely exercise their civic responsibility without fear or intimidation.”

The police command emphasized its neutrality and professionalism in the electoral process, vowing to protect lives and property without bias.

okay.ng reports that Anambra is one of the states where bye-elections are holding this weekend, and stakeholders are closely monitoring the atmosphere for signs of disruption or violence.

