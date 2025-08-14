News

Police Foil Alleged Trafficking of Two Cross River Teenagers to Ghana, Arrest 30-Year-Old Suspect

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

The Enugu State Police Command has apprehended a 30-year-old man, identified as Raymond Wonna, over alleged involvement in an international human trafficking scheme. Two teenage girls, aged 18 and 16, were rescued in the process.

The victims, named as Miracle Ogar and Angela Kingsley, hail from Ogoja in Cross River State. They were reportedly being transported to Ghana under the pretext of securing job offers.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, “They were intercepted at about 2 pm by operatives of the command’s crack tactical squad during a routine patrol along the Enugu–Onitsha Expressway, Enugu.”

Investigations revealed that Wonna had allegedly convinced the girls to work in a restaurant operated by his “baby mama” in Ghana, without informing their parents. The police further disclosed that “further findings indicate that the suspect also attempted to rape the victims while lodging them in a hotel, where they were kept pending departure.”

The command confirmed that the young victims have since been reunited with their families. Efforts are underway to dismantle the broader trafficking network connected to the case.

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mamman Bitrus Giwa, praised the officers’ vigilance, stressing the force’s dedication to protecting citizens from such crimes. He said, “CP Giwa reiterates the Command’s unwavering commitment to combating human trafficking and other violent crimes.”

okay.ng reports that Giwa also urged members of the public to be watchful and promptly alert the authorities about any suspicious activity in their communities.

Previous Article NCC Telecom Regulator Warns of Dire Economic Consequences if Infrastructure is Not Protected

