Police confirms arrest of Bayelsa “big boy” over kidnapping

Operatives of the from the Nigeria Police Force in the Bayelsa Police Command have arrested a suspected kidnap kingpin, John Ewa, who had been on the wanted list of the police in the state.

Okay.ng learnt that the policemen trailed Ewa, who goes by the alias Lion, to Abuja, where they nabbed him on Saturday.

The suspect, who flaunts his wealth on social media, is believed to be involved in several kidnap incidents around Yenagoa, the capital of Bayelsa state.

In a six-second clip which is still trending on social media, Ewa, dressed in his pyjamas, was seen displaying notes of foreign currency and saying, “Get money for this life, hustle, hustle.”

However, another video of his arrest also surfaced at the weekend on social media.

In the one minute five seconds clip, a sobbing Ewa was seen wearing only pants, kneeling on the ground with his hands handcuffed, and apparently responding to questions by officers.

He said, “Please, forgive me. My wife just born sef.”

The voice of one of his victims, Danjuma, was also heard, as he identified the suspect when he and his gang members kidnapped him.

The spokesman for the state police command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the arrest of Ewa.

He said, “We are going to issue a statement tomorrow (Monday) or parade the suspect.”