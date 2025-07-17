Police Confirm Arrest of Activist Scott Iguma, Arraignment Set for Today

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed that Nigerian activist Scott Iguma will be arraigned today at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi over allegations connected to a social media campaign targeting real estate firm PWAN Group.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed the development in a message to journalists on Thursday morning.

“Scott Iguma will be arraigned on a 10-count charge at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, this morning, July 17, 2025,” Hundeyin stated.

Okay.ng reports that Iguma had previously published multiple Instagram posts in which he accused PWAN of selling receipts instead of actual plots of land to unsuspecting buyers.





His claims drew significant attention online, with many users questioning the transparency of real estate deals in Nigeria’s booming property market.

However, events escalated on Wednesday evening when Iguma posted a fresh video on Instagram, alleging that his arrest was orchestrated by PWAN’s founder, Augustine Onwumere, in collaboration with the Deputy Commissioner of Police at Panti, Yaba.

As of this morning, details of the 10-count charge filed against Iguma remain unclear. However, sources close to the case suggest it could involve defamation, incitement, and cybercrime-related offenses stemming from his social media posts.