Police Clarify Reason Behind Omoyele Sowore’s Detention Amid Growing Nationwide Protests

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Special Intervention Squad, CP Abayomi Shogunle, has publicly explained the circumstances surrounding the detention of human rights activist and 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore. Speaking on Friday while addressing protesters and media in Abuja, Shogunle revealed that Sowore’s detention followed his refusal to make a statement during police interrogation over two distinct petitions.

Supporters of Sowore have organized protests in multiple states, including Lagos, Abuja, Osun, and Oyo, demanding his immediate release. Sowore had recently attended an invitation by the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Wednesday, after which he was detained.

The police commissioner stated, “The two petitions against Omoyele Sowore were shown to him right in my presence. One concerns the alleged forgery of a police document published online by Sowore, and the other relates to cyberbullying.” He added that Sowore declined to provide any statement even in the presence of his lawyers.

Emphasizing the legal process, CP Shogunle said, “The same law that gives him the right to remain silent also imposes responsibilities on the police to carry out necessary procedures when a suspect chooses not to speak. We are professionals, and the procedure as laid down by the law is being followed.”





Answering concerns about keeping Sowore beyond the constitutional 24-hour detention limit, the commissioner responded, “Everything needed to be followed under the law in keeping somebody is being followed.” He further offered to lead some protesters to see Sowore and confirm that he is not being subjected to maltreatment during his detention.

The pro-democracy campaigner had recently led protests advocating for the welfare of retired police officers and voiced critical opinions about a recent promotion exercise within the Nigerian Police Force. This development has triggered widespread national protests under the banner of #FreeSowore. okay.ng reports.