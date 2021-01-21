Police arrests female kidnap kahuna, three others in Kano

The Kano state Police command have successfully arrested 4 suspected kidnappers in Kano after rescuing the victim.

The suspected kidnappers’ group led by a woman named Maryam Mohammad, AKA Hajiya aged 23, operated in Zamfara and Kano before their arrest, according to a statement issued by Kano atate police Command Spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa on Wednesday, 20th January.

Others members of the suspected kidnapping group are Ishaq Khalil, alias Abban Basma, 32 of Rijiyar Lemo, KSani Ibrahim, 35, alias, Mailafia, Shamsuddeen Suleiman, 21 years old, both of Butsa Village, Gusau LGA, Zamfara State and Ishaq Khalil, alias Baban Basma, 32 of Rijiyar Lemo Quarters, Fagge LGA of Kano State.