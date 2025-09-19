News

Police Arrest NURTW Leader Over Lagos Murder

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) leader, Shamsideen Adio, popularly known as Shameleon, over allegations of assault and murder.

In a statement on Friday, the Command’s Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Babaseyi Oluseyi, confirmed that the 55-year-old suspect is being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti-Yaba, where investigations into the two cases are ongoing.

According to the police, Adio allegedly assaulted a dispatch rider on Lagos Island, using a helmet and his fists to inflict serious injuries. The victim was rushed to a hospital and is currently on oxygen.

Oluseyi further disclosed that a separate case had earlier been filed against the suspect over an altercation on August 28, 2025. During the incident, Adio allegedly used a metallic ring to strike another man repeatedly on the head and face, leaving him with severe wounds. Despite medical attention, the victim died on September 17, 2025, and his body has been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.

News of the death sparked protests at Adio’s office in Sandgrouse Market, Lagos Island, where sympathisers of the deceased set two of his motorcycles ablaze. The tension prompted Lagos Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, to lead mobile policemen, tactical squads, and conventional officers to the area to restore calm.

The Commissioner assured the public that Adio remains in custody and will face prosecution once investigations are concluded. He urged residents to remain calm and law-abiding, stressing the police command’s commitment to justice and the rule of law.

Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
