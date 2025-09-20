Police Arrest Notorious Lagos Syndicate Leader Disguised as Security Officer

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a suspected kingpin of a criminal gang accused of disguising as security operatives to gain access into residential estates in Lagos.

The suspect, identified as 46-year-old Jude Onouha, was apprehended by detectives of the Command after weeks of tracking. Police said Onouha led a gang that dressed in fake uniforms and used a car jack designed to look like a gun to trick estate security guards.

In a statement on Saturday, September 20, the Command’s Deputy Public Relations Officer, Babaseyi B. Oluseyi, described how the syndicate carried out its operations.

The statement reads:





“The Police detectives of the Lagos State Police Command successfully arrested one Jude Onouha ‘m’, aged 46, who is the kingpin and gang leader of a vicious and notorious criminal syndicate that specializes in disguising as security operatives in fake security outfit uniforms and using a Mercedes car jack modified to look like firearms to gain access into estates within Lagos metropolis.

“The suspect and his gang specialized in disguising themselves as security operatives, wearing fake uniforms and using a modified Mercedes-Benz car jack, crafted to resemble a firearm, to deceive unsuspecting estate security personnel. Under the false pretense of conducting security investigations, they gained access into several residential estates. Once inside, the gang targeted high-end vehicles such as Toyota Hilux, Toyota Highlander, Lexus 650, Mercedes-Benz, and other SUVs, systematically vandalizing them and removing vital and expensive components including brainboxes, tapping glasses, wiring systems, side mirrors, and control devices.

“The kingpin arrested corroborated the crime and he is assisting the police detectives in the further investigation of the case. Efforts are being intensified to arrest other members of the gang for investigation and prosecution. Recovered from the suspect were one Mercedes Benz car jack and a face cap with the inscription Special Force, which he used to disguise as a security operative.”

The Police Command added that estate managers and residents must remain vigilant when strangers present themselves as security officials. It urged people to verify identities with the nearest Divisional Police Officer (DPO) before granting access.





According to the statement, “The Command hereby wishes to advise residents, particularly estate management and security guards, to exercise vigilance and utmost caution whenever person(s) represent themselves as operatives of any security agency and seek to gain entrance into their estates… Where there is any doubt, such persons should immediately be referred to the nearest police division.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, assured residents that the Command would continue to clamp down on such criminal gangs. He emphasized that cooperation between communities and the police would ensure stronger safety across Lagos.