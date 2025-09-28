Police Arrest Beninese Fugitive Linked to Cross-Border Crimes in Ogun

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a Beninese fugitive, Sunday Kotin, in Idi Iroko, Ogun State, for crimes including armed banditry, arms smuggling, cattle rustling, and drug trafficking.

Police spokesman CSP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed that Kotin was handed over to Benin Republic authorities after his arrest by operatives of the Interpol National Central Bureau (NCB) in Nigeria.

Investigations showed that seven members of his syndicate are already facing trial in Benin, while Kotin fled into Nigeria to evade justice. Acting on intelligence, officers captured him in a discreet operation in Ipokia Local Government Area.

“The fugitive was interrogated on his criminal activities and later handed over to NCB Cotonou,” the police said.





Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun commended the officers for their professionalism. He stressed that Nigeria will not provide refuge for fugitives and will continue to work closely with global law enforcement to ensure justice.

He assured both Nigerians and the international community of the force’s determination to protect the country’s sovereignty, uphold the law, and strengthen cooperation with partner nations.