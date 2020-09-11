Poice IG deploys DIG, AIG, eight CPs ahead of Edo guber election

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Friday deployed a Deputy-Inspector General of Police and nine other senior police officers to monitor security operations in Edo State ahead governorship election scheduled for September 19, 2020.

The Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, made this disclosure in a statement on Friday.

According to Mba, Oyebade would be assisted by an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Karma Hosea Hassan, who is in charge of Federal Operations at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, and eight commissioners of police.

He said, “Oyebade with the assistance of the AIG will superintend over the entire security architecture and ensure effective monitoring of the election and due enforcement of all electoral laws in the State.

“The Senior Police Officers similarly involved in the election monitoring and evaluation include CP Garba Baba Umar, CP Habu Sani, and CP Buba Sanusi.

“CP Akeera M. Yonous will coordinate the operations of the Police Mobile Force and other special strike forces.

“Other four CPs will supervise security arrangement in the three senatorial districts of the state.”