Plateau quarantine three Chinese citizens over coronavirus suspicions
The Plateau State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Nimkong Ndam, has revealed that it has quarantined three Chinese nationals over suspicion of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
According to Daily Trust, the commissioner the suspects, who are workers in a mining site in Wase, arrived in Abuja aboard an airplane from Ethiopia on Friday.
He said the suspects have been isolated at a center for proper investigation by health workers sent to the area. The current outbreak of coronavirus disease.