Plateau quarantine three Chinese citizens over coronavirus suspicions

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu February 29, 2020
Plateau State
The Plateau State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Nimkong Ndam, has revealed that it has quarantined three Chinese nationals over suspicion of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to Daily Trust, the commissioner the suspects, who are workers in a mining site in Wase, arrived in Abuja aboard an airplane from Ethiopia on Friday.

He said the suspects have been isolated at a center for proper investigation by health workers sent to the area. The current outbreak of coronavirus disease.



Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
