PHOTOS: Tinubu returns to Nigeria from UK

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has returned to Nigeria.

Okay.ng understands that the Tinubu arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Sunday.

It can be recalled that the former Lagos Governor, in January declared interest in contesting the 2023 presidential election after a visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House.

He jetted out of the Tinubu jetted out of the country in January after weeks of consultations across the country.