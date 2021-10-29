Home»News»Politics»PHOTOS: Osinbajo, Tinubu meet in Abuja PHOTOS: Osinbajo, Tinubu meet in Abuja Yusuf Abubakar Follow on Twitter October 29, 2021 Less than a minute Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print Osinbajo and Tinubu meeting in Abuja Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday met with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the State House in Abuja. More to come… National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo. TagsAbuja osinbajo tinubu Yusuf Abubakar Follow on Twitter October 29, 2021 Less than a minute Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print