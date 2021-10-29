PHOTOS: Osinbajo, Tinubu meet in Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday met with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the State House in Abuja.

More to come…

